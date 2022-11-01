Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Bollywood News

‘Quirky crazy nutty human being,’ says Hrithik Roshan as he wishes girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February.

Photo credit: GettyImages and Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Bolllywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, dropped an adorable birthday wish for his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture which he captioned, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022.”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite a long time and frequently get spotted hand-in-hand at various events.

Soon after the ‘Krrish’ actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ actor and Hrithik’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Awwww Happy birthday sabzi.”

“So cuteeee,” a fan commented.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience.
He will be next seen in another action thriller film ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddhart Anand the film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi’, ‘Shaandaar’, and ‘Karwaan’. Like Hrithik, Saba’s feed is also proof of the fact the two are madly in love with each other.

Talking about her work front, she recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film ‘Songs of Paradise’ in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

