‘Proud moment for all Indians’: Hema Malini on Modi’s US visit

Hema Malini (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully concluded the US State visit, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini penned a note praising his leadership qualities.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A truly iconic meeting between the US President and our Hon PM Modi ji. So many issues discussed and sorted out and the world watched in awe as Modi ji got standing ovations throughout his speech addressing the US Congress. A totally proud moment for all Indians as we witnessed the sea of approval that Modi ji’s address invoked as also by the number of autographs he signed! A true leader indeed.”

She also shared several visuals of PM Modi from his US visit.

During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

PM Modi is now all set to embark on his first-ever state visit to Egypt.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India’s Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest.’