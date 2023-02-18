Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on Jan 12, 2024

Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy-drama Piku.
By: Mohnish Singh
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited multi-lingual sci-fi film, tentatively titled Project K, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday.
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
“12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri,” the post read.
𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊
Happy Mahashivratri.#Prabhas @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/MtPIjW2cbw
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) February 18, 2023
The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.
Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.
View this post on Instagram
Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy-drama Piku.
(PTI)