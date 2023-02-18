Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on Jan 12, 2024

Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy-drama Piku.

Project K Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited multi-lingual sci-fi film, tentatively titled Project K, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

“12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri,” the post read.

The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.

(PTI)