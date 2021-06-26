Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
Entertainment

Producer Vikram Malhotra opens up about Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, Ram Setu is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood, which has been creating buzz ever since its official announcement. Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma is directing the high-profile project for Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, and Lyca Productions.

Sharing more details on the forthcoming project, producer Vikram Malhotra told a leading digital publication that Ram Setu is a film which is meant for a big-screen experience as it is a full-scale action-adventure entertainer.”

“It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I cannot divulge the details of the content, but it is just that kind of a film that balances traditional Indian film-going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It is a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for,” said Malhotra.

Talking about what makes Ram Setu an exciting project, Malhotra added, “Akshay is the core appeal builder of Ram Setu. But it is not just that; it is the subject, the way we are treating it and the uniqueness of what is being told as a story here makes it an exciting proposition.”

The team of Ram Setu is gearing up to resume filming soon after its shot had to be put on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are working on it because we need to plan a large schedule. The dates of actors, including Akshay are being worked upon. We are also factoring in the monsoon. We should have an exact restart plan soon,” concluded Malhotra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

