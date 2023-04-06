Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Priyanka Chopra to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in Heads of State

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra’s upcoming action series Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie Heads of State.

The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra’s upcoming action series Citadel, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie Nobody, will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. It will be produced by the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Cena, who will also executive the film, welcomed Chopra on board the project in a post on Twitter.

“THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!” the “F9” star tweeted.

Replying to Cena’s post, Chopra wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo” Chopra’s latest project, “Citadel”, which also stars Richard Madden, is set for premiere on Prime Video later this month. The actor will also feature in Sony’s “Love Again”, co-starring Sam Heughan.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

