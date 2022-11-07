Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post after wrapping her India visit: ‘There’s really is nothing like coming home’

On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra recently made her first visit to India from the US to promote her hair care brand. She visited her home country after a long gap of 3 years and took to her Instagram handle to share with fans her hectic Mumbai schedule for a day.

On Sunday, she posted a montage comprising videos of her “last couple of days” in the city of Mumbai. In the caption, she wrote, “There’s really is nothing like coming home. And it’s a wrap on Mumbai. Ghar ki baat hi alag hai. There really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love and support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where I would be.”

On Monday, Priyanka visited Lucknow and shared a video of herself as she stepped out for a field trip in Uttar Pradesh to see the work being done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in the state. Taking to Instagram Reels, she dropped a video of herself from inside a car as she visited various UNICEF centres.

“Right now, I am in Lucknow, India with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation are making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India, gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged,” Priyanka said in one of the videos.

