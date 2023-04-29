Priyanka Chopra reveals she froze her eggs while filming Quantico

Priyanka Chopra has several interesting projects in the pipeline, including a Bollywood film called Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Prime Video’s latest spy thriller Citadel, has revealed that she froze her eggs while filming Quantico. The American thriller drama television series marked Chopra’s foray into Hollywood.

“When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated,” the actress said while speaking on the UnWrapped Podcast.

She added, “I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It is expensive, so you should save for it. It is not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women, or those who want to have kids but are not sure about it.”

Chopra further said how she understood the importance of the biological clock and decided to “get ahead of a potential problem”.

“I wanted to be able to have a part of me living on to this world when I leave.” So, she talked to her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist and told her, “Who knows when will I be able to marry the person with whom I want to have children? I want to have children as God has given me and my body the ability to do it,” she concluded.

