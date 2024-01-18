Website Logo
  Thursday, January 18, 2024
Priyanka, Nick visit temple on daughter’s birthday

Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Malti Marie, Priyanka, Nick, Madhu Chopra (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s second birthday.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures from her daughter’s second birthday celebrations.

She captioned the post, “She is our miracle. And she is 2,” followed by a red heart and joined hand emoticons.

In the first picture, little Malti could be seen dressed in a white dress and donning a huge garland. She completed her look with a green bindi.

In the next post, she dropped a picture from her daughter’s birthday bash in which Malti is seen wearing heart-shaped sunglasses.

The next picture features the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor carrying Malti in her arms as the Panditji did some puja in front of the deity of a Goddess for her. The actor’s hubby Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra also joined them for the temple visit and prayed to God for their daughter’s well-being.

In the next photos, the family is seen spending some quality time by the beach with their doggo and enjoying a cozy dinner date.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Soon after she dropped the pictures, Priyanka’s friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the little munchkin.

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Birthday baby girl.”

Lara Dutta commented, “Happy birthday beautiful baby girl!!”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Eastern Eye

