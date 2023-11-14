Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas host Diwali bash in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali bash for their family and friends in Los Angeles.

The pictures went viral on social media in which the couple can be seen walking hand in hand and looking gorgeous in Indian outfits.

Priyanka can be seen wearing a maroon velvet deep-cut blouse with gold and peach lehenga. She wore diamond jewellery and a cape-style dupatta and completed her look with a sleek bun which is adorned with red roses and also flaunted sindoor. Nick wore a white kurta with a floral print jacket.

Joe Jonas attended the Diwali party and can be seen wearing a blue kurta pyjama.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of a cute rangoli prepared by her daughter Malti Marie.

The picture featured floral rangoli filled with pink colour.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “First rangoli.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.

