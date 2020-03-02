Priyanka Chopra Jonas not in consideration for Krrish 4

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after staying away from Bollywood for three long years, made her comeback to Hindi cinema with a biographical drama The Sky Is Pink (2019). Also starring Farah Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles, the movie received good critical response but the same did not translate into box-office numbers at the ticket window.

After the commercial failure of The Sky Is Pink, PC has not signed any new Bollywood films. While her fans on home turf are waiting to see what she is going to do next, one thing seems certain that the actress is not going to star in the fourth instalment of the much-awaited Krrish franchise. For the unversed, the former Miss World played the female lead in Krrish (2006) and Krish 3 (2013), two immensely successful part of the sci-fi movie series.

Reportedly, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is not approaching the actress for his dream project because it primarily revolves around the male lead, played by his son Hrithik Roshan, and Jonas will not do a project which does not put her at the centre stage.

“The Roshans are not even going to ask Priyanka this time. See, she won’t do films in Bollywood that don’t centre around her character. Everybody knows the Krrish franchise revolves around Hrithik Roshan’s character. That can’t be changed. Now that Priyanka is a big international star, Rakesh Roshan will, in all likelihood, find another co-star nearer home for Hrithik,” a source in the know informs a popular publication.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently juggling several high-profile projects for leading streaming media giants like Amazon Studios and Netflix. She has We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, Citadel and Sheela on her platter.