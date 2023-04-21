Priyanka Chopra greets her fans at Citadel global premiere – watch video

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, in the early hours of Friday, shared a glimpse of her fans’ meet and greet moment at the Citadel global premiere.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the video which she captioned, “Being surrounded by your love and wishes always makes me the happiest.”

In the reel video, the ‘Don’ actor could be seen meeting her fans at the premiere night in a beautiful red gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She also gave autographs and clicked selfies with her fans at the event.

Soon after she dropped the video, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“We love you,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “You’re the best.”

Priyanka also received many adorable gifts from her fans which include handwritten letters, a teddy bear, jewellery, flowers, and many more.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video of the gifts she received and captioned it, “Thank you for all the love.”

Citadel global premiere was recently held in London.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa.