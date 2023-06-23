Website Logo
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Priyanka Chopra dresses up daughter Malti for her first Ascot

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Friday treated fans to adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie. In one of the images, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are seen making their daughter try her first fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot.

“First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?” Priyanka captioned the post. Royal Ascot is one of Britain’s most well-known racecourses where Ascot holds a special week of races in June.

The family twinned in all-white. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white suit. Nick opted for a white shirt that he paired with white pants.
Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with gold statement earrings.

In another image, the trio is seen posing with their close friends.

In this picture, Priyanka opted for a printed pantsuit while Nick chose a casual shirt. Baby Malti looked adorable in a white outfit that she paired with a cool cap.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media.”We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic),” the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka’s lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

During the promotion of ‘Citadel’ in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

