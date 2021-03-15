Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the complete list of nominations for 2021 Oscars


By: Mohnish Singh



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards for all the 23 categories via an early morning livestream on Monday.

Mank, directed by David Fincher, topped the list with 10 nominations. The Netflix film has nominations for best director (David Fincher), best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), as well as best picture.

It was followed by The FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMinariNomadlandSound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations.



Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari, The Father, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Here are the nominees in all categories:

Best Picture



The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman



Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank 
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7 

Best International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida? 

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Animated Feature

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

EMMA. 
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Sound 

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

EMMA.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
PinocchioTop of Form

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 25, 2021.













