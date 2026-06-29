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'Hera Pheri 3': Priyadarshan suggests personal conflicts could sink the sequel

The filmmaker confirmed he has stepped away from the project

Hera Pheri 3

The project has faced repeated hurdles in recent months, including legal disputes over the franchise's rights

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Priyadarshan says he has exited Hera Pheri 3 and believes the film may never be made
  • Director cites legal disputes and personal conflicts behind his decision
  • Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala insists the project remains on track without Priyadarshan

Hopes of seeing Hera Pheri 3 on the big screen have suffered another setback after director Priyadarshan declared that he no longer believes the long-awaited sequel will ever be completed.

The filmmaker confirmed he has stepped away from the project, pointing to ongoing legal issues and personal conflicts, even as producer Firoz A Nadiadwala maintains that the film is still moving forward.

Priyadarshan distances himself from Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan confirmed producer Firoz A Nadiadwala's earlier statement that he is no longer associated with the project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the director said: "What Firoz has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present. To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."

His remarks stand in contrast to Nadiadwala's comments to Variety India, in which the producer said the sequel remained on course despite the director's departure.

"Things are on track and moving in the right direction," Nadiadwala said, adding that Priyadarshan was no longer part of the film.

Legal disputes continue to cloud the sequel

The project has faced repeated hurdles in recent months, including legal disputes over the franchise's rights.

It also ran into uncertainty after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the film, prompting Akshay Kumar to file a ₹25 crore legal claim against his co-star. Rawal later said the matter had been resolved amicably.

Priyadarshan subsequently revealed that both Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal had contacted him to confirm that their differences had been settled.

Director insists all three stars are essential

Speaking to Mid-Day, Priyadarshan said Rawal apologised for stepping away from the project, explaining that personal issues had influenced his decision.

The director reiterated that Hera Pheri could not work without its three central characters, played by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Recalling a recent encounter with fans during a flight, Priyadarshan said a family urged him to ensure Rawal returned to the franchise, telling him they would not watch the film without the actor.

hera pheri 3akshay kumardirectorpriyadarshan
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