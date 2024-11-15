Comedian Pritish Narula brings his hit stand-up tour to the UK

The Hindi and Punjabi language comic is set to entertain UK audiences with shows in London on Friday (15), Birmingham on Saturday (16) and Slough on Sunday (17).

Pritish Narula

By: Asjad Nazir

MAKING the move from being a banker and entrepreneur to comedy might have seemed like a risky move, but it has proven to be a smart decision for Pritish Narula.

The Indian stand-up talent has captivated audiences all over the world with his unique blend of storytelling, jokes, and relatable humour. The Hindi and Punjabi language comic is now looking forward to entertaining UK audiences with shows in London on Friday (15), Birmingham on Saturday (16) and Slough on Sunday (17).

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular star to find out more.

What first connected you to comedy?

It was just that love for being on stage. It grows stronger with each performance. When I’m on stage, that’s my world for that time.

How do you feel being on stage?

It gives me the kind of high that nothing else can. Nothing can bring me closer to the kind of self-actualisation than the stage does.

How much are you looking forward to your UK shows?

I am really looking forward to reconnecting with UK audiences. The last time we saw such a crazy crowd and it was an absolute blast. I’m really looking forward to the performances in London, Slough and Birmingham.

You have performed in London before, but what do you love about the city?

London is a vibe. I love the creative atmosphere. It is a home for all kinds of art and artists. If you can make it here, you can make it everywhere.

What can we expect from the show?

My show is an experience. There are some Punjabi references, lots of observational and slapstick comedy, spiced up with crowd work. You can forget all your troubles at the door and look forward to a great night.

Do you know if a joke will be funny before you perform it on stage?

With experience, you have an idea of what will sound funny to the general audience in your voice. Sometimes, it does not work too, but more often than not, you do have an inkling.

Has being a comedian ever got you out of trouble?

(Laughs) Lots of times. Having said that, most of the instances aren’t appropriate to be shared here. So, I won’t. But being funny can also get you into a lot of trouble also.

Who are your comedy heroes?

There are so many comedians doing great work all over the world. But Kapil Sharma is definitely top of the list because of the legacy he has created, and the kind of unchallenged supremacy he had over television and audience minds for so many years.

What would you say inspires you as a stand-up comedian?

The instant gratification that you get on the stage while performing and the love that you get off-stage from the audience is what inspires me. It keeps me going and I hope it never stops.

Finally, why should we all come to your UK shows?

(Laughs) You should come to the shows because you get the best comedian in the world at the price of a happy meal.

Pritish Narula is at The Camden Club, 72-73 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN on Friday (15); The Opal Suite, 17, Tollgate Shopping Centre, Birmingham B67 7RA on Saturday (16); and The Curve, William Street, Slough SL1 1XY on Sunday (17). www.micandcouch.com.