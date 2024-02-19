  • Monday, February 19, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan dine at Vikram Vij’s iconic Vancouver restaurant

The restaurant, famous for its modern Indian cuisine, took to Instagram on Friday (16) to express their honour in hosting the royal couple

Image credit: Instagram@eatdrinkvijs

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

During their recent visit to Vancouver, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle experienced a fusion of British and Canadian cultures by dining at the esteemed Vij’s restaurant, marking a memorable moment during their visit to the city last week.

The restaurant, famous for its modern Indian cuisine, took to Instagram on Friday (16) to express their honour in hosting the royal couple, accompanied by a photo of them with the celebrated chef and owner, Vikram Vij.

Vij’s, which has been a cornerstone of Vancouver’s dining scene for nearly ten years at its 3106 Cambie St location, is praised by the Michelin Guide and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Chef Vikram Vij is hailed as one of Canada’s culinary luminaries.

The dinner was a star-studded affair, with Prince Harry and Meghan joined by Canadian music star Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. The group savoured several dishes, including the restaurant’s famed lamb popsicles.

The visit to Vij’s was part of the royal couple’s trip to Vancouver for engagements with athletes of the Invictus Games, taking place at a local curling rink a year before the event.

Their itinerary also included a two-day stop at an Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, where Prince Harry participated in skeleton racing at the Whistler Sliding Centre and spent time with competitors preparing for next year’s Games.

Just the day before, on Valentine’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the scenic beauty of Whistler, engaging with several athletes.

Prince Harry, who initiated the Invictus Games for wounded, injured, or sick military personnel and veterans about a decade ago, continues to show his commitment to the cause.

