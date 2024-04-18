  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Prince Harry declares US as his new home, renounces British residency

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Prince Harry has officially declared the United States as his primary residence, marking a significant step in his separation from the British royal family.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex listed the US as his “new country/state usually resident,” a notable change from his previous ties to the UK.

The paperwork, filed by Companies House for Harry’s eco-travel venture, Travalyst, indicates that this residency shift occurred on June 29, 2023, following Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, the day prior.

This legal move comes amidst ongoing discussions about the couple’s status within the royal family and their future plans.

While the impact of renouncing his British residency on Harry’s royal titles remains uncertain, there’s speculation that he may address this issue during an upcoming visit to London, as per Page Six.

Despite this change, Harry has expressed conflicting sentiments about his connection to the UK, acknowledging it as his “home” but citing safety concerns that prompted their move to the US.

In December 2023, Harry emphasized the importance of his children’s heritage and safety while on UK soil, despite their current residence in the US.

However, the prince has also shown interest in obtaining American citizenship, although he views it as a secondary priority at present.

Yet, Harry’s past admissions of drug use, detailed in his memoir ‘Spare,’ raise questions about the ease of his immigration process.

While some legal experts suggest minimal impact unless he faces further legal issues, concerns linger regarding potential repercussions, including the need to renounce his royal titles to fulfill US citizenship requirements, as per a report by Page Six.

