Prince Charles lauds BAPS community service as he marks Neasden Temple’s silver jubilee

PRINCE CHARLES has lauded the Hindu community and BAPS volunteers for supporting the needy and the most vulnerable during the pandemic in a special video message to mark the 25th anniversary of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London.

Starting off with “namaste” and “Jai Swaminarayan”, the Prince of Wales said he was impressed with BAPS’s “remarkable spirit of volunteerism and community service”, and the “sheer sense of peace and tranquility one experiences” at the Neasden Temple.

“I have also been struck by the very special beauty and craftsmanship of the building,” he added.

The heir to the British throne, who has made four visits to the emple and Diwali over the years, reflected on the temple’s role as a place of worship, learning, celebration, peace and community service.

“It has given me immense pride to learn of the way in which the Hindu community, including such a large number of BAPS volunteers, have been so active in their support for those in need – providing thousands of hot meals and assistance for the elderly and most vulnerable,” Prince Charles said.

He also highlighted that the temple had “reached beyond the Hindu community and welcomed millions of visitors from all faiths and none, in order to share perspectives and learn from one another”.

The Neasden Mandir, he added, embodies Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s message: “In the joy of others lies our own.”

The temple, as a vision of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, had begun taking shape in July 1991, and opened its doors to visitors in August 1995.

Over the years, it has welcomed several dignitaries, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, most recently ahead of his election in December 2019, and his counterpart Narendra Modi, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Johnson on Thursday wished the temple a “very happy 25th anniversary”, adding that it was “a proud British landmark and one of the greatest gifts that the Hindu community has given to the UK”.

Recalling his visit, Modi said on Twitter: “The Temple has been at the forefront of many community service initiatives. It has brought people together and inspired them to work for humanity.”

The silver jubilee celebrations at the temple, being held remotely due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, involve musical tributes and prayers set to conclude this weekend with a ‘Vishwa Shanti Mahapuja’ to be webcast live on Sunday.

“The millennia-old Vedic prayers and mantras chanted during the mahapuja bestow purity, peace and harmony in the world,” a temple spokesperson said.

“The mahapuja can also bring peace of mind, righteous prosperity and family harmony to the participants. The mahapuja will also provide an opportunity for thousands across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world to pray for those affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

The temple — described as a “humble tribute to the inexpressible beauty, majesty and glory of the Divine” — was built by over 3,000 volunteers.

It is made up of 5,000 tonnes of Italian Carrara, Indian Ambaji marble and fine Bulgarian limestone, hand-carved in India before being assembled in London.

Nearly 170 craftsmen working across eight workshops in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal were involved in the intricate hand-carvings that make up the haveli-style structure.

BAPS said the monumental temple in London was based on the ancient Vastu Shastra, or Sthapatya Veda — the “Discipline of Sacred Architecture” — while complying with modern British building regulations.