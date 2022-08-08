Website Logo
  • Monday, August 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Predator star Jesse Ventura praises Prey Prequel as ‘thoughtful’ and ‘creative’

Prey tells the Predator’s origin story in the Comanche Nation’s 300-year-old world.

A movie poster of Prey

By: Melvin Samuel

Jesse Ventura, who starred in Predator, has nothing but good things to say about Prey, the long-running franchise’s prequel, on Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ventura, who portrayed Blain Cooper in the first Predator movie, praised star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg on social media on Hulu’s prequel. “Great, great film,” Ventura wrote in a Twitter post Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder.

“Welcome to the Predator family. [Director Dan Trachtenberg] thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film.”

Midthunder told Ventura that she was speechless when it came to expressing her gratitude, and Trachtenberg admitted that he was “on the floor.” Regards, sir. We appreciate you watching and thinking highly of what we did.”

Prey tells the Predator’s origin story in the Comanche Nation’s 300-year-old world. A talented female warrior named Naru (Midthunder) defends her tribe from one of the first highly evolved Predators to touch down on Earth.

Dakota Beavers, Dane Diliegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Stefany Mathia, Bennett Taylor, Mike Paterson, and Nelson Leis are featured in the movie as well.

In his review of the movie, Frank Scheck stated, “Featuring a cast composed almost entirely of Native and First Nations actors, Prey has clearly taken pains to be as authentic as possible,”
Recently, Midthunder expressed to THR how crucial it was to her that Prey accurately and respectfully depicts Indigenous life, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“You very rarely get good representation good being accurate, respectful or something to be proud about,” she said. “This is the first time you get to see an Indigenous female action hero at the centre of a film. That in and of itself is a really incredible statement.”

Hulu is currently streaming Prey.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Boycotting movies doesn’t make sense: Akshay Kumar on hashtags against Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Reports: Amber Heard threw sex parties involving MDMA, alcohol, and intercourse; filmed Elon Musk and…
Entertainment
You just cannot miss this adorable photo of Priyanka-Nick with daughter Malti Marie
Entertainment
Matt Smith on playing princes in ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘The Crown’: Both have an…
Entertainment
Andy Serkis to direct, and produce a series on Madame Tussaud
Entertainment
Fan tries to hold Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, watch how son Aryan protects him
Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Titanic at the box office; becomes 7th highest grossing…
Entertainment
Justin Beiber issues apology to an Instagram user; read why
Entertainment
Mike Tyson criticises Hulu over series about his life Mike
Entertainment
Justin Beiber locks lips with Hailey as he tours Norway – see photos
Entertainment
Is Kim Kardashian back with Kanye West? Daughters pose in West’s Yeezy sunglasses
Entertainment
The Gray Man sequel: Dhanush announces his return as Avik San
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Short strolls after meals lower risk of diabetes and heart…
Fatally stabbed teen begged for help on busy London street…
UK’s newest Hindu temple officially opens in Oldham
Boycotting movies doesn’t make sense: Akshay Kumar on hashtags against…
Reports: Amber Heard threw sex parties involving MDMA, alcohol, and…
Harris meets college, and university leaders to discuss the abortion…