Prabhudeva to reunite with Kamal Haasan for Tamil action thriller Vikram

By: Mohnish Singh







Multi-talented Prabhudeva is set to reunite with legendary actor Kamal Haasan after a huge gap of 22 years. The duo, who has previously worked together on the 1998 Tamil comedy Kadhala Kadhala, has joined forces to star in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial outing Vikram.

Vikram is a Tamil action-thriller set to mount the shooting floor soon. Kamal Haasan will start shooting for the film in some time, while Prabhudeva is expected to join the team later. The choreographer, actor, and filmmaker has been cast to play a crucial role in the upcoming action thriller.

In addition to Kamal Haasan and Prabhudeva, Vikram also stars well-known actor Fahadh Faasil in a prominent part. According to reports, Faasil plays the lead antagonist in the film. Details on Prabhudeva’s role are currently under wraps.







Vikram marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. When the project was announced, the National Film Award-winning actor took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins”.

Not long ago, rumours were rife that Rajinikanth was set to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a film to be produced by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there has been no update on that front.

Meanwhile, Kanagaraj is currently waiting for the release of his next directorial Master. The much-awaited film stars successful Tamil actor Vijay in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of a college, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor. Another popular Tamil actor, Vijay Sethupathi also plays an important role in the flick. It is the first time when Vijay and Sethupathi are working together on a project.







Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is gearing up to resume work to complete the pending portion of his much-awaited film Indian 2. Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, the big-ticket film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key characters.

Prabhudeva is awaiting the release of his next directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda, the cop-drama is expected to roll into theatres on Eid 2021.











