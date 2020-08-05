Prabhas to star in a big-ticket mythological drama?

The global success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) shot Prabhas to overnight stardom. Today, he is one of the most sought-after superstars in India, with a massive fanbase transcending geographical borders and linguistic barriers.

Prabhas was last seen in Saaho (2019), a trilingual action entertainer in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Though the movie did not receive great critical acclaim, it went on to do really well at the box-office despite poor reviews. Producer Bhushan Kumar, who released Saaho on Hindi, laughed all the way to the bank.

After Saaho, Bhushan Kumar is co-producing Prabhas’ next Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the producer has roped in the superstar for yet another big-ticket multilingual project.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Prabhas was offered a massive mythological drama, based on Indian folklore. Bhushan Kumar is putting together the whole project and has plans to mount it on a lavish scale. It is an action-packed period drama, that will be a page from Indian history and mythology. When Bhushan reached out to Prabhas, he loved the idea because this film is touted to be made on the lines of a Baahubali franchise.”

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will commence work on director Nag Ashwin’s untitled project with Deepika Padukone. The actor may decide to shoot Nag Ashwin and Bhushan Kumar’s films together, but only after completing Radhe Shyam.

“Right now, it needs to be seen when work can resume. First, Prabhas will finish his shoot for Radhe Shyam. They have only completed around 40 per cent of the whole film, and they will wrap shoot in two months after it’s safe to shoot. A lot of the outdoor shoot is also left to be done. So once that’s over, the team will chalk out the dates for both Nag Ashwin’s next and the next with T-Series,” the source says in conclusion.