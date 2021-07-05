Post Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra to topline yet another actioner from Dharma Productions

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in Marjaavaan (2019), Sidharth Malhotra has signed a slew of films over the past one-and-a-half year. He is presently waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Shershaah, which is a biographical drama based on the life of Kargil War martyr Vikram Batra.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Vishnuvardhan for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film has faced several setbacks ever since hitting the shooting floor. Originally slated to release in theatres, Shershaah is now reportedly gearing up for a direct-to-digital release on a leading streaming media platform.

While the makers are yet to decide on a premiere date for Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has reportedly signed a new actioner with Dharma Productions. The actor made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and has headlined several films under the banner over the years.

“Sidharth has signed a big action film with Karan again. It is a romantic film with a lot of action and he wants to explore the action genre since it has worked for him in the past. The story has all the elements similar to Ek Villain, which is also his highest-grossing solo film till date. When Karan was planning to put this project together, he immediately offered it to Sidharth who liked it. Karan’s banner will just be producing it whereas a new director might helm it,” a source close to the development informs a digital publication.

Meanwhile, Malhotra has completed over 60 per cent of the shoot for RSVP Movies’ next production venture Mission Majnu, and has started shooting for T-Series Films’ Thank God as well. Apart from that, he also has the official remake of the superhit Telugu-language action-comedy film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) in his pocket.

