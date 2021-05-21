Post release digital and satellite rights of SS Rajamouli-directed RRR fetch a whopping price

By: Mohnish Singh

SS Rajamouli’s next RRR is still months away from hitting theatres, but the film has already started yielding huge profits for the makers. Recently, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios acquired the satellite and digital rights of the magnum-opus for an exorbitant price.

Gada has bought the satellite, digital rights and electronic rights for all languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. In addition to the aforementioned rights, the producer has also bagged the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR for a whopping amount of 1400 million (approximately £1,356,871.14) Indian rupees. The filmmaker spent 4750 million (approximately £ 4,360,636.30) Indian rupees for the blanket deal.

The latest we hear that now Jayantilal Gada has further sold the rights of the film to ZEE Group. Reportedly, the group has spent a bomb for the all-language post-release digital and satellite rights of RRR.

Spilling more beans, a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Baahubali was a smash hit on all mediums – theatrical, television, digital – and the trade is expecting the same from RRR too. The makers have sold the post-release satellite and digital rights of RRR to ZEE Group for a humongous sum in the range of ₹325 crores (approximately £ 3,149,348.44), thereby making it the biggest post-release deal of all time. The satellite and digital rights have been transferred by Jayantilal Gada to ZEE Group.”

Some media outlets recently reported that the makers of RRR were joining hands with Star Network for satellite and digital rights of the film. However, the source adds that the network is out of the race now and the rights have already been purchased by ZEE Group. “But these are post-release streaming rights and should not be mistaken for a direct-to-digital premiere,” adds the source.

Produced by Lyca Productions, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play important cameos in the film. The makers have locked October 13, 2021, for the theatrical release of the film, but the date is expected to be pushed further due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

