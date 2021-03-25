Trending Now

Pooja Hegde to star opposite Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next


Pooja Hegde (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Vijay was last seen on the big screen in this year’s release Master which was a blockbuster at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

While we knew that Vijay will be seen as the male lead in the film, the makers have now announced that Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead in the movie.

Pooja took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. She tweeted, “SUPER DUPER EXCITED to be onboard this grand film with the fantastic @actorvijay Can’t wait to start shooting @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures @anirudhofficial Tamil cinema….here I come…. #Thalapathy65 #PoojaHegdeInThalapathy65.”



Pooja is a big star in the Telugu film industry and she is also trying to make a mark in Bollywood. However, the actress’ first film was a Tamil film titled Mugamoodi. So, Thalapathy 65 will mark her comeback in Tamil films, and it will be for the first time when we will get to see Pooja and Vijay on the big screen together.



Talking about other films of Pooja, the actress has her kitty full with movies like Most Eligible Bachelor (Telugu), Radhe Shyam (Telugu/Hindi), Cirkus (Hindi), and Acharya (Telugu).

Acharya will hit the silver screens on 13th May 2021, Most Eligible Bachelor is slated to release on 12th June 2021, and Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 30th July 2021. The release date of Cirkus is yet to be announced, but there are reports that the movie will release in December this year.















