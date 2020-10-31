Pooja Hegde on Cirkus: It is a full-on entertaining masala film

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, it was announced that Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, Pooja spoke about the film. She said, “I love Rohit Shetty films. My family watches his films in packed theatres like excited teenagers. My dad and I watched Simmba together and we were hooting at Ajay Devgn’s entry (much to the embarrassment of those who accompanied us). That’s the impact of his films. We first met at Ramoji Hyderabad a few years ago but getting a call to star in his film was out of the blue. I actually missed his calls and I called him back. He was upfront and offered right away. This will be a blast of a project with Ranveer, Jacqueline, and Rohit.”

“It is a full-on entertaining masala film. This is his version so it will not be an adaptation. It will probably be nothing like the original. The script at this point is constantly evolving. My character is interesting and has a great arc. Plus, we have a complimentary dose of Ranveer’s energy on set. The success of the film is largely dependent on how much you enjoy the project,” the actress added.

Pooja is currently in Italy shooting for her multi-lingual film Radhe Shyam which also stars Prabhas in the lead role. Next month, the shooting of Cirkus will kickstart in Mumbai and the film is slated to release in winter 2021.





