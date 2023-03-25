Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 25, 2023
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in Chup, directed by R Balki.

Pooja Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, “And exactly 3 years later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up, people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon.”

She revealed this after reacting to a video of youngsters banging utensils during the first covid wave.

Soon after she shared the news, her fans and well-wishers sent wished her a speedy recovery.

“Prayers for your swift recovery,” a user wrote.

A fan commented, “Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a user commented.

Recently actor and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19.

Kirron tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

India recorded 1590 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, India’s active caseload currently stands at 8,601.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in Chup, directed by R Balki.

Eastern Eye

