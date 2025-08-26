Police to receive training on honour-based abuse as part of new government crackdown

UK POLICE will be trained to recognise the signs of honour-based abuse and victims encouraged to come forward as part of a new crackdown, the government said on Tuesday (26), prompting praise from survivors and campaigners.

Recent statistics showed that police in England and Wales have recorded 2,755 honour-based abuse offences, defined as crimes or incidents committed to defend the "honour" of a family or community.

"For too long, these devastating crimes which include honour-motivated killings, female genital mutilation and forced marriage have been allowed to happen in the shadows," the government said in a statement.

Police will be trained to spot the signs of honour-based abuse so they can "step in and support victims as soon as possible".

The Home Office will also pilot a study looking at how widespread the crime is and launch a community awareness campaign to encourage victims to come forward.

"These offences have often been misunderstood by professionals, resulting in victims not getting the support they deserve," said home secretary Yvette Cooper.

"Make no mistake - we will use everything at our disposal to make sure perpetrators face justice and victims are protected," she added.

The charity Karma Nirvana and 22 other organisations welcomed the move, which will also include the introduction of a new legal definition of honour-based abuse.

"Alongside investment in awareness, training, and the national helpline, this change... has the potential to save countless lives and protect future generations," said Natasha Rattu, executive director of Karma Nirvana.

The mother of Fawziyah Javed, who was murdered by her husband as she planned to leave their marriage, also praised the plan.

"I am pleased that the government has listened to our calls for a statutory definition of honour-based abuse, and that this change has been made in Fawziyah's memory," said Yasmin Javed.

