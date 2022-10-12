Police launch urgent search for missing ‘high risk’ teenage girl

Cops have urged the public to reach out if they had any information about the girl who is thought to be in the Gants Hill Area.

Tania Abbas (Picture: Twitter/@MPSRedbridge)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Police have launched a hunt for a missing teenage girl considered ‘high risk’ and appealed to people to help in the search mission.

Tania Abbas, 17, went missing from Ilford and there is considerable concern for her safety, MyLondon reported.

The girl is thought to be in the Gants Hill Area and Barking and Dagenham Police said she is a “high risk missing person”.

#MISSING – Have you seen Tania? She was reported missing from Ilford on 11/10/22. The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a long black puffercoat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. If you can help, please call 999 quoting 5119009/22. @metpoliceuk @ilfordrecorder @btp pic.twitter.com/FEScqXtasp — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) October 12, 2022

The cops have urged the public to contact them if they had any information about the girl or might have spotted her.

“High risk missing person – have you seen Tania Abbas (DOB 02/02/2005) possibly in the Gants Hill area, we are concerned for her safety,” the police statement read.

Anybody having any information is urged to call 999 quoting 22MIS036292.