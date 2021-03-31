Police investigate alleged anti-Hindu comments aimed at Indian student leader

POLICE have launched an investigation into alleged anti-Hindu comments directed at Oxford University students’ union’s first Indian woman president, who was forced to quit before starting her position over racism row.
Rashmi Samant, pursuing her master’s in energy systems at Linacre College, was a surprise winner in the elections last month until the students traced old social media posts and accused her of hypocrisy and racism.
Students said her 2017 Instagram post from the Berlin Holocaust memorial, was insensitive to Jews and other victims of the Holocaust.
It led to a diplomatic row, with the Indian foreign minister defending her in this issue.
The 22-year-old returned back home to India and says it is too unsafe to return to the university. She also says she has been subject to hundreds of racist “cyber lynching” messages and hate mails.
Samant said she apologised for her posts by publishing a statement in the Cherwell student newspaper. But her apology was “torn to shreds” and the abuse went on forcing her to resign two days later.
Hindu groups allege that the online abuse escalated when Dr Abhijit Sarkar, a postdoctoral researcher at New College specialising in South Asian history, shared a picture online of Samant’s parents.
The faculty member had added with a ‘laughing’ emoji: “Oxford students are still not ready for ‘Sanatani’ president”, a reference to Hinduism.
Thames Valley Police said it “can confirm that it has received a report of an alleged hate incident” and launched a probe. No arrests have been made yet.
Moreover, Oxford University too has appointed independent investigators to probe the harassment claims and added it was “fully committed” to ensuring students of all backgrounds “feel welcome, valued and respected”.