Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Police crackdown on grooming gangs following national inquiry announcement

The announcement came hours after prime minister Keir Starmer said a national inquiry would be launched into the scandal, which recently drew attention from Elon Musk.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer said earlier on Sunday that he had dropped his initial opposition to a national inquiry in favour of one being led by Louise Casey, a member of the parliament’s upper house. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

AUTHORITIES have announced a nationwide police operation targeting grooming gangs suspected of sexually exploiting thousands of girls and young women over several decades.

The announcement came hours after prime minister Keir Starmer said a national inquiry would be launched into the scandal, which recently drew attention from Elon Musk.

“The National Crime Agency, the UK’s most senior investigating agency, will carry out a nationwide operation to target predators who have sexually exploited children as part of a gang and put them behind bars,” the Home Office said in a statement.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said more than 800 grooming gang cases had already been identified by police.

ALSO READ: Seven men convicted of raping 13-year-old girls in Rochdale grooming case

The Home Office said the crackdown aims to deliver “long-awaited justice and prevent more children from being hurt by these vile criminals”.

Starmer said earlier on Sunday that he had dropped his initial opposition to a national inquiry in favour of one being led by Louise Casey, a member of the parliament’s upper house.

The scandal became widely known as official reports revealed long-term sexual exploitation in multiple parts of England.

Men, often of Pakistani origin, were found to have targeted mostly white girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, including some in children’s homes.

The gangs were active in towns and cities including Rotherham and Rochdale in the north, as well as Oxford and Bristol, over nearly four decades.

The issue gained international attention in January after Musk used his X platform to criticise the UK government for not backing a national inquiry.

According to the Home Office, the new police operation will investigate cases that had not previously progressed.

It will also examine how local agencies failed the victims and aim to improve how local police handle such allegations. The Home Office said the operation would help end the “culture of denial” within local services and authorities regarding the scale of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)

grooming gangskeir starmeruk grooming inquirynational abuse investigation

Related News

Karisma Kapoor
Entertainment

How much could Karisma Kapoor’s children inherit from Sunjay Kapur’s £980 million fortune?

Veeraswamy
UK

Veeraswamy fights eviction as Crown Estate plans building renovation

Aamir Khan Rejects Love Jihad Narrative, Defends Family
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shuts down love jihad narrative says daughter and sisters married Hindus out of love

Kantara 2
Entertainment

5 reasons ‘Kantara 2’s shoot feels like a real-life thriller with one shocking disaster after another

More For You

british-airways

The airline did not provide details on the departure time, number of passengers or crew on board, or how long the flight was in the air before returning. (Representational image: Getty Images)

Getty Images

British Airways Chennai flight returns to London mid-air due to technical issue

A BRITISH AIRWAYS flight bound for Chennai returned to London mid-air on Sunday after reporting a technical issue.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely and passengers and crew disembarked normally. “The aircraft returned to Heathrow as a standard precaution after reports of a technical issue,” British Airways said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Siddhashram leads interfaith tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Gareth Thomas MP

Siddhashram leads interfaith tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

In the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, London came together in an emotional outpouring of grief and unity at the Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow. Over two solemn days, the revered spiritual haven hosted a series of powerful ceremonies led by His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, drawing together faith leaders, public figures, and residents from across communities.

On the day of the tragedy, Guruji led a spiritually charged recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa 12 times, joined by a team of spiritual practitioners from India. The prayer created a deep atmosphere of collective mourning and healing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Blaise Metreweli

First-ever woman to head its MI6 spy service

Global Women Leader

Blaise Metreweli appointed as UK’s first woman to lead MI6 spy agency

The UK government has appointed Blaise Metreweli as the first-ever woman to head its MI6 spy service as the country faces "threats on an unprecedented scale", Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday.

The MI6 Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) achieved global fame through Ian Fleming's fictional agent James Bond.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Indians hold vigil for Air India crash victims

The mayor of Harrow Anjana Patel lits a candle during a vigil at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in memory of those who have lost their lives in the Air India crash, in London, Britain, June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

British Indians hold vigil for Air India crash victims

DOZENS of members from Britain’s Indian community gathered at a Hindu temple in London on Saturday (14) to mourn the victims of last week’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Many of those attending the vigil at the Siddhashram Hindu temple in Harrow had personal connections to the victims.

Leaders from different faiths — including Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Zoroastrian communities — joined hands in prayer, as chants filled the temple hall. A representative of King Charles also attended, reading a message from the monarch and offering Christian prayers for the victims and their families.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles, wearing a black armband to pay respects to the victims of Air India plane crash, attends the Trooping the Colour parade on his official birthday in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Air India crash: Victims remembered during King Charles's birthday parade

A MINUTE's silence for the victims of the Air India plane crash was observed on Saturday during the Trooping the Colour parade in London marking King Charles's official birthday. Some members of the royal family wore black armbands during the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles, 76, had requested changes to the parade “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc