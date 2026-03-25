Police arrest two in suspected antisemitic ambulance arson case

POLICE have arrested two men in connection with the suspected antisemitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north London earlier this week.

Police said on Wednesday that the men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested at addresses in north west London and central London, and are being held in custody.

The ambulances were set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Prime minister Keir Starmer called it a "deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack". No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They had earlier said they were looking into a possible link to Iran. CCTV footage suggested that at least three people were involved.

An enhanced police presence remains in place around the affected communities in north London as a precaution, the police statement said.

In Britain, concern has increased about rising levels of antisemitism. Authorities have also warned about the threat posed by Iran, including the surveillance or targeting of Jewish sites. Tehran has denied the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies)