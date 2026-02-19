Police appeal for more victims after man convicted of rape

DETECTIVES have appealed for further victim-survivors to come forward after Gurwinder Singh, 37, was convicted of multiple sexual offences after luring a woman to a hotel under the pretence of offering her job.

Singh, of Kingshill Avenue in Northolt, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (18) of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault. He will be sentenced on April 15.

The offences followed an incident reported to police on June 22 last year, when a woman said she had been raped at a hotel in Paddington. She told officers she had been put in contact with someone claiming to help her find work and had communicated with them on WhatsApp.

The person, whom she believed to be a woman, said they could arrange shifts as a care worker and asked for personal documents. She was later told to meet at Paddington station on June 21 to care for an injured sportsman.

On arrival, she met a man who said he was a care assistant. They travelled to a hotel, where she was left in a room. The man later returned, claimed he was the sportsman, undressed and demanded a massage. When she refused, he became violent and raped her.

The woman escaped and was helped by members of the public. Later that evening, she received a call warning that the incident had been recorded and would be made public if she reported it. She contacted police the following day.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police arrested Singh at the same hotel on August 11. Nine devices were seized from his home, with forensic analysis showing he had posed as a woman to gain the victim’s trust.

Officers now believe Singh’s offending may be wider. Police said he booked rooms at the same hotel more than 100 times between December 2024 and August 2025 and contacted many women about finding work.

Detective constable Lydia Webb said: “It is thanks to the victim’s bravery that Singh has been convicted. We believe there may be other women who have been subject to his crimes and would encourage them to come forward.”

Police are particularly seeking to hear from women in the Indian community in the Hayes and Southall areas, but said they remain open to information from anyone who may have had contact with Singh.

Victim-survivors who do not wish to speak to police can contact Rape Crisis through its 24-hour support line on 0808 500 2222. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 3916/16FEB26.