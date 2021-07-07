Peshawar mourns Dilip Kumar’s death

People offer funeral prayers for late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who died today in Mumbai at the age of 98, outside his ancestral home in Peshawar on July 7, 2021. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

A large group of people offered prayers for Indian actor Dilip Kumar at his ancestral house in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Wednesday (7).

They offered ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) for the 98-year-old cinema icon and prayed for his eternal peace.

Kumar was born on December 11, 1922 in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

Pakistan’s top leaders, including president Arif Alvi and prime minister Imran Khan, condoled Kumar’s death, describing him as “an outstanding actor, a humble man, and a dignified personality”.

Kumar, India’s enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday (7) after a prolonged illness.

In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Kumar with the ‘Nishan-e-Imtiaz’ – the country’s highest civilian award.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s government condoled the demise of the actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral home town.

The Pakistan government has already declared his native house as a national heritage and completed all formalities to convert it into a museum in his name.

During his visit to Peshawar in the early 90’s, he was given a grand reception by the people of the city.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, put up a banner offering “special condolences to his bereaved family.”

Peshawar’s leading businessman and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Mohsin Aziz said Kumar was his uncle and the entire Peshawar city is in a state of mourning due to his demise.

“I am deeply shocked after hearing that my uncle is no more in this world,” said Aziz.

Aziz said Kumar left Peshawar for Mumbai in 1935 at the age of 13.

Sarfraz, an artificial jewellery businessman in Mohallah Khudadad, close to Kumar’s ancestral property, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the actor’s death.

“We lost a great man. The people of Peshawar will always remember him and his services,” he said.

Often known as the Nehruvian hero, he did his first film ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944 and his last ‘Qila’ in 1998, 54 years later.

The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.