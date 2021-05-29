Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

CRICKET

Perera, Chameera deny Bangladesh series sweep

Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (L) stumps out Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam during the third and final one-day international match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 28, 2021. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SKIPPER KUSAL Perera hit 120 and Dushmantha Chameera took five wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 97 runs for a consolation win in the third one-day international on Friday (28).

Perera’s sixth ODI century and an unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided Sri Lanka to 286-6, a total they defended by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in 42.3 overs in Dhaka. The hosts won the series 2-1.

Chameera claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul with figures of 5-16 from his nine overs to help Sri Lanka end a run of five straight 50-over losses.

Bangladesh, who won the first two matches, never looked competitive once Chameera’s three-wicket burst in the opening spell reduced them to 28-3.

Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored with 53, while Mosaddek Hossain made 51 off 72 balls.

Debutant Ramesh Mendis claimed two wickets for 40 runs and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga played his part by also picking up two wickets.

Chameera was named the player of the match while Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 237 runs including a century in three innings, was named the player of the series.

“We needed a win badly, although we lost the series,” said Perera.

“We needed to get the big scores and that’s why I shifted gears. Our bowling department did a really good job. Fielding was also good.”

The left-handed Perera, who took over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain in this series, earlier smashed 11 fours and one six in his 122-ball knock to set up the win.

However, he was dropped on 66, 79 and 99 before being dismissed by teenage left-arm quick Shoriful Islam.

Mahmudullah took a fine catch at long-on after he dropped the opener one run away from his century.

Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka put on 82 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundations of their total before fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took three wickets.

Taskin bowled Gunathilaka for 39 and had Pathum Nissanka caught by Mushfiqur for a duck in the same over.

Perera shared two key partnerships of 69 runs and 65 for the third and fourth wicket respectively with Kusal Mendis (22) and De Silva to rebuild the Sri Lankan innings.

Bangladesh did well in the last 10 overs, giving away just 69 runs to check the batting surge.

“As I said in the last game, we have won the series but I never felt that we played the complete game. Never played to our potential,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal.

“When opportunity came (today), we didn’t take our catches. If we had taken those, (it) could have been maybe 30 runs less.”

Taskin, one of two changes for Bangladesh in the match, finished with figures of 4-46.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred
HEADLINE STORY
UAE to host remaining matches of IPL 2021 in September-October
CRICKET
India, New Zealand to share title if World Test final ends in draw
CRICKET
Giles hails Hameed’s England recall, says the batsman has ‘come back strong’
Sports
Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: Mickey Arthur
CRICKET
Cricket in Tampa Bay area gets a boost with Chanderpaul’s visit
CRICKET
New initiative to target 100 communities with grassroots cricket
Sports
Legend Holding would “bruise his knee” to the grave in racism fight
Sports
Be matured and make comeback for Pakistan: Akhtar’s advice to Amir
Sports
Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI
Sports
Umar Akmal pays up for breaching anti-corruption code
Sports
Naseem Shah barred from Pakistan Super League for breaching Covid protocols
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings