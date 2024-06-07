  • Friday, June 07, 2024
Pei Pa Koa becomes talk of the town after Zayn Malik calls it ‘special elixir’

Malik revealed in a YouTube video posted by British Vogue on June 5 that it is an essential item in his Fendi duffel bag.

Zayn Malik (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The herbal remedy Pei Pa Koa has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity following a surprising mention from former One Direction member and pop sensation, Zayn Malik.

For those not in the know, Pei Pa Koa, also known as Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, is a traditional Chinese herbal syrup originally formulated during the Qing Dynasty. It is renowned for its ability to soothe sore throats, suppress coughs, and alleviate other respiratory ailments. The syrup is composed of a blend of natural ingredients, including honey, loquat leaf, and various herbal extracts.

He carries in his bag a bottle of the good old traditional Chinese natural herbal remedy.

“This here is like a honey from China,” Malik said as he pulled out the instantly recognizable packaging.

He described the syrup as being “ridiculously good for your vocal cords”.

“I call it my special elixir,” he said, adding that he takes the syrup wherever he goes, and it comes in handy when he’s singing.

Other items in his bag included a Manchester United teddy bear for his daughter Khai, toothbrush and toothpaste, his go-to cologne, and Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet.

“I like to read poetry quite a bit because I feel like it refines the mind,” said Malik. “Being a writer, I think it’s very fitting always to read different things, just to improve my own intellect.”

The 31-year-old released his fourth studio album Room Under The Stairs on May 17.

