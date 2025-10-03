‘Peaky Blinders’ comeback shocks fans with next-generation Shelbys ruling post-war Birmingham

Highlights:

Two new series confirmed, set in post-war 1950s Birmingham.

Story shifts focus to a new generation of the Shelby family.

Filming will happen at Digbeth Loc. Studios in the city.

Cillian Murphy is on board as an executive producer.

The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer, then Netflix globally.

Guess the Peaky Blinders saga got a proper, extended run. Just when you thought the Shelbys were done, the BBC has gone and confirmed two brand new series. But this time, they are shaking things up, jumping forward in time to follow a completely new generation of the family. Imagine the same surname, but a whole new set of faces causing trouble in a city desperately trying to rebuild itself.

Cillian Murphy joins as executive producer for the highly anticipated BBC One revival Instagram/peakyblindersofficial





What is the deal with this new storyline?

They are leaving the flapper dresses and the Great Depression behind. We are landing right in the middle of 1953. Birmingham's landscape is just a collection of cranes and concrete skeletons, still shattered from the Blitz. And you know what all that rebuilding means, right? Contracts. Money. Power. A massive, brutal scrap for control of the city's future. It is actually a genius move. The setting is a character in itself: all cranes, concrete, and chaos. The Shelbys, of course, are right in the middle of it. Their surname might be different, but their methods probably are not.





Who is behind the camera for the new series?

Steven Knight remains the driving force, writing and creating this new iteration. That is a relief for fans worried it might continue without its original voice. The production is a joint effort between Kudos, known for SAS Rogue Heroes, and Garrison Drama, the team behind the original six series. Here is a juicy bit: Cillian Murphy has signed on as an executive producer. Will his character Tommy's shadow loom large over the new kids? Will we even get a cameo? They are not saying. But filming in Digbeth again means they are keeping it real, sticking to the city that made the show.

The 66-year-old, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows Getty Images





When can we expect the new Peaky Blinders?

A specific release date has not been announced. What we know is that each of the two new series will consist of six hour-long episodes. The plan is for it to run on BBC One and iPlayer here in the UK first. After that, it will pop up on Netflix for the rest of the world to binge. This new show is actually coming after that Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, which is set in the war. Think of that movie as the bridge. So there is a whole lot of Shelby drama coming down the pipeline. Guess we better get ready.