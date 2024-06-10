Pakistan Cricket Board proposes Lahore as India’s base for Champions Trophy

Last year, India declined to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan due to security concerns, resulting in their matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam gesture during the toss before the start of their T20 World Cup game. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed Lahore as India’s home base for the ICC Champions Trophy next year to ensure optimal security arrangements.

A source in the PCB revealed to the PTI that this suggestion was included in the draft schedule sent to the ICC in late April.

“Yes, Lahore has been suggested as the home base for the Indian team to reduce their traveling and to provide them with the best security arrangements,” the source said.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC 50-over event from February 19 to March 9 next year. The ICC executive board has yet to approve the draft schedule, but the PCB has also proposed Karachi and Rawalpindi as additional venues for Champions Trophy matches.

This will be the first time since 1996 that Pakistan will host a major ICC event, although it hosted the entire Asia Cup in 2008 and some games of the same event last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed whether it will send the national team to Pakistan for the ICC event.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi mentioned a potential major overhaul in the Pakistan team following their six-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

He also stated that all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will be upgraded ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The PCB also announced that it would host the Pakistan Super League in April next year due to the Champions Trophy and a tri-series planned before the ICC event, with South Africa and New Zealand as the other participating teams.