  • Monday, June 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Pakistan Cricket Board proposes Lahore as India’s base for Champions Trophy

Last year, India declined to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan due to security concerns, resulting in their matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam gesture during the toss before the start of their T20 World Cup game. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed Lahore as India’s home base for the ICC Champions Trophy next year to ensure optimal security arrangements.

A source in the PCB revealed to the PTI that this suggestion was included in the draft schedule sent to the ICC in late April.

“Yes, Lahore has been suggested as the home base for the Indian team to reduce their traveling and to provide them with the best security arrangements,” the source said.

Last year, India declined to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan due to security concerns, resulting in their matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC 50-over event from February 19 to March 9 next year. The ICC executive board has yet to approve the draft schedule, but the PCB has also proposed Karachi and Rawalpindi as additional venues for Champions Trophy matches.

This will be the first time since 1996 that Pakistan will host a major ICC event, although it hosted the entire Asia Cup in 2008 and some games of the same event last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed whether it will send the national team to Pakistan for the ICC event.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi mentioned a potential major overhaul in the Pakistan team following their six-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

He also stated that all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will be upgraded ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The PCB also announced that it would host the Pakistan Super League in April next year due to the Champions Trophy and a tri-series planned before the ICC event, with South Africa and New Zealand as the other participating teams.

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Cricket: Bumrah shines as India beat Pakistan in T20 thriller
HEADLINE STORY
India aim to exploit Pakistan’s woes on tricky NY pitch
Sports
T20 WC: Afghanistan stun NZ, Bangladesh beat SL in thriller
Sports
T20 WC: England eye improved bowling show in game against Australia
Sports
Sri Lanka upset over ‘different treatment’ at T20 World Cup
Sports
T20 WC: Focus on India now, says USA captain after beating Pakistan
Sports
T20 World Cup: USA register ‘one of the biggest upsets in cricket history’
HEADLINE STORY
India favourites in T20 WC clash against Pakistan: Rashid Latif
Sports
Australia cruise past Oman, Uganda claim first-ever T20 World Cup win
Sports
Rohit injury scare as India crush Ireland in T20 World Cup
Sports
Rahul Dravid to step down as India coach after T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
United States thump Canada by seven wickets T20 World Cup opener

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India vs Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board proposes Lahore as India’s base for Champions…
Sunak
Sunak rejects resignation rumours amid D-Day row
record-ethnic-minority-mps
Ethnic minority MP numbers to surge this election: Study
Court representational
Suicide case: India denies bail to South African businessman Ajay…
HD Kumaraswamy
13 ministers from South in Modi government, 6 from Gujarat
Comment: Election will see biggest-ever rise in minority representation

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×