Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab to release on 9th April 2021

Filmmakers down South are in full form. In this week, the release date of many films like RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Pushpa, and others have been announced. Now today, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab have announced the release date of the movie.

Vakeel Saab will hit the big screens on 9th April 2021. Boney Kapoor, who is presenting the movie, took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date.

He tweeted, “The POWER is set to unleash on the BIG SCREEN Get ready for Power Star @PawanKalyan ’s #VakeelSaab in theatres from April 9, 2021. #VakeelSaabOnApril9th #SriramVenu @shrutihaasan @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @SVC_official @BayViewProjOffl @MusicThaman.”







Vakeel Saab will mark Pawan Kalyan’s comeback after a gap of three years. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj.

It is the remake of the Hindi film PINK which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. Pawan Kalyan will be seen portraying the character that Big B played in PINK.







A couple of weeks ago, the teaser of the movie was released and it had received a good response. While sharing the teaser, Boney Kapoor had posted, “The Name Is… Powerstar @PawanKalyan ’s #VakeelSaabTeaser Out Now -> http://youtu.be/FWKw9mdvS9w #SriramVenu @shrutihaasan @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @SVC_official @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor @MusicThaman #VakeelSaab.”

Talking about other films of Pawan Kalyan, the actor will be seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and Krish’s next. The shooting of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake kickstarted a few days ago. The movie also stars Rana Daggubati.





