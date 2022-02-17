Website Logo
  Thursday, February 17, 2022
Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb 25

Bheemla Nayak Poster (Photo credit: Sithara Entertainments/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan on Thursday wrapped up filming his soon-to-be-released film Bheemla Nayak, directed by Saagar K Chandra.

The upcoming Telugu film is the official remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles.

The original film revolved around the conflict between Koshy Kurien (Sukumaran), an influential and wealthy ex-havildar, and Ayyappan Nair (Menon), an upright police officer. In Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a cop while Rana Daggubati portrays a character with shades of negativity.

“It is a wrap for Bheemla Nayak shooting,” Chandra wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him and Kalyan from the sets of the film. As per media reports, the post-production work of the film is also simultaneously underway.

Bheemla Nayak has faced several delays in its release. Earlier this week, the makers surprised everyone by announcing a new date for the theatrical release of the film. As soon as the government of Andhra Pradesh in India relaxed restrictions imposed in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers wasted no time in announcing February 25 as the new release date for the film.

Announcing the new release date, the production house of Sithara Entertainments wrote on social media, “25 – 02 – 2022! The date is set for the POWER STORM to hit the screens.”

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also being remade in Hindi by John Abraham. Apart from bankrolling the project under JA Entertainment, the actor will also play the male lead in it alongside Arjun Kapoor. Mission Mangal (2019) director Jagan Shakti is onboard to helm the Hindi remake.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

