Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Patralekhaa on bringing Savitribai Phule to life in a powerful new biopic

The Indian actress speaks about what it was like playing a historically significant figure and why it is important to keep these stories alive

Patralekhaa on bringing Savitribai Phule to life in a powerful new biopic

Patralekhaa

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirApr 18, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

FROM her striking debut in CityLights to diverse and unconventional roles, Patralekhaa has carved a unique path as an actress across film and TV.

Unafraid of challenges, she has continually pushed herself as a performer with characters that demand depth, nuance and emotional honesty. She is also one half of a cinema power couple with her actor husband Rajkummar Rao, and both have motivated one another to cross creative horizons. The acclaimed actress adds to that diverse body of work with the new Bollywood biopic Phule, due to be released next Friday (25). She steps into the shoes of one of India’s greatest social reformers, Savitribai Phule, an experience she describes as both humbling and transformative. The important chapter of 19th-century history sees her portray India’s first female teacher, who, along with her husband Jyotiba Phule, played a vital role in improving women’s rights across the country.

In a candid conversation with Eastern Eye, Patralekhaa spoke about her inspiring film, Savitribai Phule’s remarkable impact, what it was like playing such a historically significant figure and why it is important to keep these stories alive. She also discussed her own journey, creative inspirations and the secret to a great performance.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I am incredibly grateful for my journey in the film industry so far. From CityLights to the diverse roles I have played, each project has been a learning experience. Challenges have only made me stronger, and I am excited to keep growing as an artist and exploring more meaningful roles.

Which of the projects has been closest to your heart?

It is hard for me to choose just one project that is closest to my heart. Each one has been special and an important part of my journey as an actor. I cherish them all equally and just cannot pick a favourite.

Which role challenged you the most?

Every role I have portrayed has come with its own set of challenges, but Phule was particularly special as it marked my first biopic. Playing a real-life character required a deep understanding of Savitribai Phule’s journey, emotions and nuances. It was both exciting and challenging to step into her world while bringing my own interpretation to the performance. The experience pushed me as an actor, and I found it incredibly rewarding.

You have a very diverse body of work. Is it a conscious decision to keep exploring different territories?

Absolutely. I have always believed in pushing my boundaries as an actor and exploring different kinds of stories. I do not want to limit myself to a particular genre or role. I want to keep evolving and challenging myself with every project. For me, the excitement lies in portraying diverse characters and bringing something new to the audience each time.

Tell us about your film Phule.

Phule is a heart-warming slice-of-life biopic about the inspiring journey of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. While the film carries a powerful message, it is not heavy-hearted and beautifully captures the story of a couple striving to bring meaningful change to society.

A still from Phule

Tell us more about that.

Savitribai Phule was a pioneering social reformer and India’s first female teacher, who dedicated her life to women’s education and empowerment. Portraying her was an incredible experience, and I truly hope the audience connects with my interpretation of her. Director Anant Mahadevan has done a wonderful job of staying true to the essence of their world while adding his unique vision. Biopics always come with the responsibility of honouring real-life figures, and I feel privileged to be part of a film that brings their legacy to the forefront.

What has it been like portraying such a historically significant character?

Portraying Savitribai Phule has been an incredibly enriching and humbling experience. She was a remarkable visionary – India’s first female teacher and a fearless social reformer who dedicated her life to women’s education and upliftment. Stepping into her shoes was both a challenge and an honour, as I wanted to do justice to her incredible legacy. Our film, Phule, beautifully captures her journey as she fought tirelessly for change, and I hope the audience connects with her inspiring story.

How aware were you of her story before taking on this role?

Like many of us, I was aware of Savitribai Phule’s contributions to women’s education and social reform, but it was only when I delved deeper into her story for Phule that I truly understood the depth of her impact. She was a revolutionary ahead of her time, breaking barriers and fighting for equality in an era when women had little to no voice. Preparing for this role was an eye-opening journey, and it made me appreciate her resilience and courage even more. I feel incredibly honoured to bring her story to the screen and hope it inspires audiences the way it inspired me.

Why is it important to keep stories of pioneers like this alive?

It is important to keep stories like Savitribai Phule’s alive because they remind us of the struggles and sacrifices that paved the way for the rights we have today. She fought for education, equality and social reform at a time when such ideas were met with immense resistance. Her journey is not just history – it is a lesson and an inspiration for generations to come. By telling these stories, we ensure that their legacy continues to inspire change and that the values they stood for remain relevant in today’s world.

Which of her achievements do you admire the most?

It is impossible to pick just one achievement because Savitribai Phule’s entire life was remarkable. From being India’s first female teacher to establishing schools for girls and marginalised communities, she dedicated herself completely to the cause of education and social reform. Her resilience in the face of adversity, her unwavering commitment to equality, and her role in shaping a more progressive society are all equally inspiring. Every aspect of her journey is something to admire and learn from.

You are a brilliant actress, but what is the secret to a great performance?

There is no great secret to a great performance – it is a result of constant hard work, keen observation and regular practice of the craft. As an actor, you have to stay curious, keep learning and immerse yourself in every character you play. Understanding human emotions, paying attention to the world around you and honing your skills every day all contribute to bringing authenticity to a performance. It is a continuous journey of growth, and there is always something new to discover.

What inspires you creatively?

I find inspiration in so many things, including reallife stories, human emotions, the people I meet and even the smallest moments in everyday life. Watching great performances, reading, travelling and observing different cultures all fuel my creativity. As an actor, I believe staying curious and open to new experiences helps in bringing authenticity to my work. Most of all, I am inspired by the power of storytelling and its ability to connect, move and impact people in meaningful ways.

Did you know?

■ The Shillong-born star’s father had wanted her to become a chartered accountant, just like him, but she opted for a career in acting.

■ Patralekhaa acted in multiple commercials before getting her break in cinema with the film CityLights.

■ Legendary Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn is a fashion icon Patralekhaa greatly admires and is inspired by.

■ The actress first met Rajkummar Rao on a video shoot in 2010.

They started dating soon after and got married in 2021.

■ The talented star received formal classical Indian dance training in Bharatnatyam.

■ Patralekhaa and her husband Rajkummar Rao launched their own production house, KAMPA Films, earlier this year. They have multiple projects in development.

phule biopicphulebollywood moviesindian biopicspatralekhaa

Related News

Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians
UK

Blackburn with Darwen vows to tackle mental health taboos among Asians

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil
UK

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

Gold
Business

Gold eases after record high as investors book profits

Vances-Getty
Asia

Indian H-1B visa holders watch closely as JD Vance visits Delhi

More For You

5 movies that nailed fashion like a runway finale

From Holly’s pearls to Gucci’s gold, these films didn’t just serve stories, they served serious style

5 movies that nailed fashion like a runway finale

Some films just hit different. Not for the plot (though we’ll give credit where it’s due), but for the lewks. The kind of wardrobe moments that make you pause mid popcorn, rewind, and mentally scream, “I need that outfit in my life!”

These movies are actually moving fashion archives. Some started trends, others revived them, and a few made us believe we could strut into Tesco like it’s Paris Fashion Week. Ready for a style rewind? Here are the five films that dressed to kill and succeeded!

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Rihanna hinting at a wedding with A$AP Rocky in her new Savage X Fenty bridal campaign?

Rihanna stuns in pink lace and a mini veil from her Savage X Fenty bridal collection

Instagram/badgalriri

Is Rihanna hinting at a wedding with A$AP Rocky in her new Savage X Fenty bridal campaign?

Rihanna has once again got everyone talking. No, it's not about a new song or red-carpet look. It’s wedding bells, or at least something that looks a lot like them. On Tuesday, she dropped a fresh bridal-themed collection from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

In a pink lace set with a mini veil and thigh-highs, Rihanna posed next to a towering wedding cake… then kicked it over. That playful chaos and the whole vibe left fans guessing: is this just marketing, or is she hinting at her own walk down the aisle with longtime partner A$AP Rocky?

Keep ReadingShow less
Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death confirmed as diabetes complications

Michelle Trachtenberg’s legacy lives on through her iconic roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl

Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death confirmed as diabetes complications

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, passed away in February 2025 at the age of 39. The cause of death has now been confirmed as complications from diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment, and while the initial cause of death was undetermined, recent toxicology tests have provided clarity. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that no foul play was involved, and since there were no signs of criminal activity, they did not perform an autopsy, respecting her family’s wishes. Her family, who follows Orthodox Jewish traditions, had requested no post-mortem examination.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting

Russell T Davies defends inclusive casting on Doctor Who, calling it a true reflection of the world today

Getty Images

'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting

The creative force behind Doctor Who, Russell T Davies, has spoken out about criticism aimed at the show for being “too woke.” His message? He’s not interested in appeasing online outrage. The BBC sci-fi series recently made headlines for introducing its first-ever non-white lead duo. Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Doctor, joined by newcomer Varada Sethu as companion Belinda Chandra.

But some viewers took to the internet to complain that the show had become overly focused on diversity. Davies, speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Doctor Who: 20 Secrets from 20 Years, brushed aside the complaints. He said what some call “woke” or “diverse,” he simply sees as making space for everyone. “It’s not some agenda,” he said. “It’s just how life looks now.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Bollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share a moment at the trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Mumbai

Getty Images

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Amazon has officially called time on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian spin-offs of its ambitious spy universe. The decision means fans won’t get a second season of either show, despite initial plans to expand the franchise across continents. Instead, their storylines will now be folded into the second season of the original Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, which is now set to release in 2026.

Citadel, launched in 2023 with big-budget backing and star power, was created by the Russo Brothers as Amazon’s answer to global spy franchises like James Bond. While the show faced its share of behind-the-scenes drama, it managed to kickstart a broader universe. India’s version, Honey Bunny, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, while Diana in Italy was fronted by Matilda De Angelis. Both dropped in 2024 to mixed reviews but decent viewership.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc