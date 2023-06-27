Pasoori: Bollywood remake of Pakistani song leaves fans divided

By: Mohnish Singh

The Coke Studio Pakistan production “Pasoori” was one of the most popular songs of 2022 and still continues to enthrall listeners in several parts of the world.

Originally performed by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Sehbaz Gill, the song has now been remade in India for the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The reimagined version has been sung by celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh.

While the remade version released to mixed reviews on Monday, it clocked several million views on YouTube in no time. But it also left fans divided as some praised the remade version while others felt the makers ruined the original song.

“Nice try, don’t try again,” one user wrote.

The funniest thing about the Pasoori remake is that I don’t think Bollywood even knows what the song means. It’s not some sexy seduction song. Most of it is a raging lament. It’s cursing your inconsiderate paramour that may their love life not work out either if they dump you,” another added.

“No doubt Arijit Singh is an amazing singer. But you need to stop messing with good songs,” a third user added.

“Money-minded producers of Bollywood who legally buy the music rights of Pakistani songs like Aadat, Nach Punjaban, Pasoori, etc. not only disrespect the emotions of Pakistanis but also disrespect all our talented music creators and music lovers of India who crave originality,” another said.

“Can’t you people let original things stay original?” another user asked.

However, several others defended the song, accusing its critics of being unnecessarily harsh.

“Loved this version of Pasoori,” a fan wrote.

“Arijit sir’s version of Pasoori, the best gift for every music fan,” another added.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha opens this Friday in cinemas.

