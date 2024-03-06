  • Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Lifestyle

Parisian elegance takes centre stage at Paris Fashion Week’s dazzling showcase

Paris Fashion Week is a pinnacle event, featuring major fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Models showcased Fall-Winter Women’s collection of fashion house Dior. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The curtains rose on the 2024 Paris Fashion Week on February 26, promising a dazzling display of style and innovation, with the grand finale set to unfold in flair on March 5.

Paris Fashion Week, established in 1973, is a bi-annual event organized by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. It showcases designers and luxury brands, setting trends and influencing the global fashion scene. Before its formalization, fashion shows in Paris were sporadic, evolving from private displays in the 1920s.

5th-march-chanel-paris-fashion-week
During Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024, models showcased Virginie Viard’s Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women’s ready-to-wear collection for the iconic fashion house Chanel in Paris, France. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Haute couture involves custom-fitted, handcrafted luxury garments, showcased during Paris Fashion Week. It’s exclusive and made-to-order, with only select houses officially recognized. Prêt-à-porter, or ready-to-wear, offers standardized sizes and is more accessible to the public. Both segments are integral to Paris Fashion Week, representing luxury and mass-market aspects of the industry.

5th-march-louis-vuitton-paris-fashion-week
In Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week, a model unveiled a design from designer Nicolas Ghesquiere’s Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women’s ready-to-wear collection for the renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Paris Fashion Week is a pinnacle event, featuring major fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Yves Saint Laurent. These iconic names present their latest collections, influencing global fashion trends and maintaining their prominence in the industry.

4th-march-stella-mccartney-paris-fashion-week
During Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Lila Moss showcased a creation from designer Stella McCartney’s Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women’s ready-to-wear collection. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Paris Fashion Week showcased a fusion of eras, cultures, and styles, with a focus on “quiet luxury.” At Hermes, Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski explored leather’s possibilities, balancing fierceness with softness and emphasizing restrained elegance.

Vivienne Westwood’s show blended punk aesthetics with historical references, transporting the audience to medieval times with a rebellious spirit. Carven, under Louise Trotter, combined the brand’s 1950s origins with 1990s minimalism, featuring statement pieces that played with dimensions and perceptions. The event celebrated contrasts, from audacious punk to refined elegance, creating a spectacle of diverse influences.

1st-march-victoria-beckham-paris-fashion-week
In Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week, a model unveiled a design from designer Victoria Beckham’s Fall-Winter 2024/2025 Women’s ready-to-wear collection. (Photo credit: Reuters)

In Paris on March 4, Stella McCartney directed her audience to a vast greenhouse in a city park for her winter runway presentation. The collection, showcased under bright sunlight, featured garments crafted from recycled wool, nylon, cotton, and polyester.

Against the backdrop of melting icebergs on screens, Olivia Colman’s voice, symbolizing Mother Earth, pondered the impact on the environment. Models graced the runway in loosely-tailored suits with prominent shoulders, low-cut trousers, silky asymmetrical dresses, leather-like trench coats made from apple-based material, and substantial cape-like coats with wool patchwork. McCartney’s show served as a poignant reminder of fashion’s environmental impact.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEALTH
AI model developed in India enhances disease diagnosis with visual map
HEALTH
Blood test could predict dementia ten years before onset
HEALTH
Ultra-processed foods major contributor to heart diseases, cancer and diabetes
HEALTH
Improper use of inhalers by asthma patients leads to more carbon footprint
HEALTH
NHS Talking Therapies: Using your voice for good
HEALTH
Indian cancer researchers develop tablet to prevent cancer recurrence
HEALTH
British woman’s final words on social media highlights lack of cancer awareness
HEALTH
Poor mental health among UK’s youngsters affecting their education, career
HEALTH
NHS waiting list ‘will be revamped’
HEALTH
Vaccination urged as measles cases soar in West Midlands
Lifestyle
What makes Biryani different from Pulao? Know the uniqueness of these Indian rice…
HEALTH
‘NHS App helps people feel more in control of their health’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW