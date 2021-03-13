Parineeti Chopra to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sanki?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan featured together in the song Jaaneman Aah in the film Dishoom. Parineeti had a special appearance in the film, but the actress has not done a full movie with Varun.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti is being considered to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Sanki.

A source told the portal, “Parineeti is being under consideration by Sajid Nadiadwala for the lead role in Sanki. The action-thriller is apparently a remake again, but nobody knows which film is being remade now. All that is out is Varun will be playing the lead role in the suspense drama. Now, the makers want to lock Pari opposite Varun. This will also be a fresh pairing for the masses because they have never done a film together before. While there have been verbal discussions as of now, the contract is yet to be locked.”







Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Varun and Parineeti on the big screen together.

Currently, Parineeti is busy with the promotions of her movie Saina which is slated to release on 26th March 2021. She also has another film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar lined-up for a release on 19th March 2021.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.











