Parineeti Chopra to reunite with Ribhu Dasgupta for a thriller?

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Jabariya Jodi (2019), Parineeti Chopra is currently waiting for the release of her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train, which is an official remake of the 2016 American psychological thriller film of the same name. The remake has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who is known for helming such projects as Te3n (2016) and the Netflix series Bard of Blood (2019).

Though The Girl On The Train is yet to enter theatres, Parineeti Chopra has reportedly reunited with Dasgupta for yet another film. The yet-to-be-titled project is said to be a thriller and will see Chopra in the role of an undercover agent.

“It is not (set in) an India-Pakistan backdrop. The film has Parineeti as a covert agent. She is leading the operation. The film is also about her personal journey and her revenge,” a source close to the team informs a newswire.







We also hear that the film is a multi-starrer. In addition to Parineeti Chopra, the movie will have several other prominent names on its star cast, including Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Hardy Sandhu, to name a few. The plot of the film revolves around a rescue operation of Indian agents and Chopra will be fronting the cast.

The project is being produced by Reliance Entertainment. If reports are to be believed, it will apparently take off in March 2021.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and T-Series Films’ sports biopic Saina.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.





