Parineeti Chopra to reunite with Ribhu Dasgupta for a thriller? - EasternEye
Trending Now

Parineeti Chopra to reunite with Ribhu Dasgupta for a thriller?


Parineeti Chopra (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Parineeti Chopra (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Last seen in Jabariya Jodi (2019), Parineeti Chopra is currently waiting for the release of her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train, which is an official remake of the 2016 American psychological thriller film of the same name. The remake has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who is known for helming such projects as Te3n (2016) and the Netflix series Bard of Blood (2019).

Though The Girl On The Train is yet to enter theatres, Parineeti Chopra has reportedly reunited with Dasgupta for yet another film. The yet-to-be-titled project is said to be a thriller and will see Chopra in the role of an undercover agent.

“It is not (set in) an India-Pakistan backdrop. The film has Parineeti as a covert agent. She is leading the operation. The film is also about her personal journey and her revenge,” a source close to the team informs a newswire.



We also hear that the film is a multi-starrer. In addition to Parineeti Chopra, the movie will have several other prominent names on its star cast, including Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Hardy Sandhu, to name a few. The plot of the film revolves around a rescue operation of Indian agents and Chopra will be fronting the cast.

The project is being produced by Reliance Entertainment. If reports are to be believed, it will apparently take off in March 2021.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and T-Series Films’ sports biopic Saina.



Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.







Most Popular

Top 50 Asian celebrities of 2020

EG Group acquires forecourts in Germany for around £442m

UK needs to tackle coronavirus-inflated budget deficit, says Sunak

Superstar Rajinikanth discharged after health condition improves

Indian priest and nun convicted of convent killing after three decades