Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train all set to release on Netflix - EasternEye
Parineeti Chopra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Parineeti Chopra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Last year, there were reports that Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, but it was not confirmed. However, today, the makers have announced that the movie will release on Netflix on 26th February 2021.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and make an announcement about the release date. She posted, “THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN• 😁🙏 26th Feb, only on Netflix. @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @totaroychoudhury @shamaunahmed @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @amblin @zeemusiccompany @netflix_in.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)



Netflix also shared the teaser of the movie, and captioned it as, “Join @parineetichopra on a train journey like never before. Warning: Board at your own risk. #TheGirlOnTheTrain @parineetichopra @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @totaroychoudhury @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @amblin @shamaunahmed @zeemusiccompany.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 



A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The teaser is good and Parineeti Chopra leaves a mark in it. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train which starred Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The movie was supposed to hit the big screen on 8th May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Talking about other films of Parineeti, the actress will be seen in movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (ready for a release), Saina (Saina Nehwal biopic) and Animal.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years. After a lot of delays the movie was supposed to release in March 2020, but was delayed once again due to the pandemic.








