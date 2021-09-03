Website Logo
  Friday, September 03, 2021
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s next

Parineeti Chopra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play an important role in renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial venture Oonchai. The actress was last seen in Saina (2021), a biographical sports drama based on the life of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

If Chopra has indeed been cast in Oonchai, she will share the screen space with acting great Amitabh Bachchan. The film, based on friendship, also features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in principal roles.

“It is a special project for Sooraj Barjatya as he is exploring the theme of friendship between three older friends who are going through different phases in their lives, dealing with personal and family issues. It is a typical Sooraj Barjatya film set in a space that’s similar to Farhan Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Barjatya has penned a script that’s very lively and heartfelt, and completely justifies the presence of Bachchan and others. It is a beautiful, heart-touching story that will be remembered for long,” a source in the know informs a publication.

If reports are to be believed, Barjatya is gearing up to commence the first schedule of the film on 5th October in the Kathmandu Valley. The filmmaker had been looking for a safe shooting location for quite some time as it is a cast driven by senior citizens. He did a recce at multiple locations in India and abroad and has finally zeroed in on Nepal as the shooting spot. The team will be stationed in the country for 40 to 45 days and will shoot for the film following strict bio bubble protocols.

Oonchai is being produced for a theatrical release. It is expected to arrive in cinemas in the second half of 2022. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod