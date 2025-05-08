Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cardinals to vote again after second black smoke signals no pope yet

The 133 cardinals began the conclave on Wednesday afternoon in the 15th-century chapel to elect a successor to Pope Francis. So far, two rounds of voting have ended without agreement.

black-smoke-getty

Black smoke is seen from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel as Catholic cardinals gather for a second day to elect a new pope on May 8, 2025 in Vatican City. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

CARDINALS will cast more votes on Thursday afternoon to choose the next pope, after a second round of black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, signalling that no candidate has yet secured the required majority.

The 133 cardinals began the conclave on Wednesday afternoon in the 15th-century chapel to elect a successor to Pope Francis. So far, two rounds of voting have ended without agreement. Black smoke appeared again at lunchtime on Thursday, showing no one had received the two-thirds majority needed.

The process, conducted in secrecy, includes two rounds of voting on Thursday afternoon. The cardinals are staying at the Santa Marta guesthouse and return to the chapel for each round.

Ballots are burned in a stove inside the chapel. If no decision is made, chemicals added to the smoke turn it black. White smoke will appear when a new pope is chosen.

Crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square to watch the chimney. Some expressed disappointment but said they were prepared to wait.

Emmanuel Quiros Chavarria, a 34-year-old Costa Rican priest studying in Rome, told AFP: “The most important thing is that the elected pope is a man of unity and balance.”

On Wednesday, the first smoke appeared around three hours after the cardinals entered the chapel and began voting. If Thursday’s votes also end without a result, voting will continue on Friday.

In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI was chosen after four ballots over two days. Pope Francis was elected in 2013 after five ballots in the same period.

“I don't want it rushed — whatever they need to do to make the right decision,” said Barbara Mason, 50, who travelled from Canada to attend the conclave.

There is no clear frontrunner. Some cardinals may back a candidate in the image of Francis, while others may prefer someone focused more on doctrine. Pope Francis, who supported the poor, migrants and the marginalised, died on 21 April at the age of 88.

"I'd like someone moderately conservative," said a 24-year-old French pilgrim named Augustin. "The church needs unity and strong values." He said he had walked to the Vatican from a Tuscan monastery.

Colter Sikora, a 37-year-old tourist from the US, said he hoped the new pope would continue Francis’s legacy. “You want somebody who's holy, but has, like Francis, a little bit of charisma, somebody that you look up to and want to follow as a leader,” he said.

Inside the chapel, cardinals aged under 80 are eligible to vote. They sit under Michelangelo’s frescoes and mark their vote on a paper, which they place in a silver urn.

After the votes are counted, the papers are burned in a cast iron stove from 1939. A second stove with chemicals produces either black or white smoke through the same flue.

Only the procession into the chapel was broadcast. Once the doors were closed, the live feed stopped. The cardinals left their phones behind and took an oath not to share any details of the voting. Breaking that oath would result in excommunication.

This year’s conclave is the largest and most international in Church history, with cardinals from around 70 countries. About 80 percent of them were appointed by Pope Francis.

The cardinals represent a wide range of views, from conservative to progressive. The next pope will have to navigate divisions within the Church, geopolitical issues, the clerical abuse scandal, and falling attendance in Western countries.

Names being discussed include Italians such as Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Hungary’s Peter Erdo, the Philippines' Luis Antonio Tagle, and Sri Lanka’s Malcolm Ranjith.

“The church has many divisions between liberals and conservatives, which are divisions that should not be, because I believe that the Church is universal,” said Juan Benitez, a 37-year-old Colombian.

(With inputs from agencies)

black smokecardinalscardinals votingchurch divisionsconclavepapal candidatespapal conclavepapal electionpope francispope successorsistine chapelst peter’s squarevaticanwhite smoke

Related News

qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan
Entertainment

Grace and glory of qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan

controversial adult series Secret Diary of a Call Girl' to leave Netflix on 29 May
Entertainment

Last chance to watch ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ –controversial adult series leaving Netflix

king-charles-ve-day-reuters
UK

King Charles leads VE Day service marking 80 years since WWII ended

Usman Riaz debuts pakistan's first animated film
Entertainment

Usman Riaz breaks new ground with Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film

More For You

NHS worker Darth Vader

Darth Vader is a legendary villain of the 'Star Wars' series, and being aligned with his personality is insulting

Getty

NHS worker compared to Darth Vader awarded £29,000 in tribunal case

An NHS worker has been awarded nearly £29,000 in compensation after a colleague compared her to Darth Vader, the villain from Star Wars, during a personality test exercise in the workplace.

Lorna Rooke, who worked as a training and practice supervisor at NHS Blood and Transplant, was the subject of a Star Wars-themed Myers-Briggs personality assessment in which she was assigned the character of Darth Vader. The test was completed on her behalf by another colleague while she was out of the room.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
india pakistan conflict British parliament appeals

A family looks at the remains of their destroyed house following cross-border shelling between Pakistani and Indian forces in Salamabad uri village at the Line of Control (LoC).

BASIT ZARGAR/Middle east images/AFP via Getty Images

India-Pakistan conflict: British parliament appeals for de-escalation

THE rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistani Kashmir were debated at length in the British Parliament. Members across parties appealed for UK efforts to aid de-escalation in the region.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday (7), hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Keep ReadingShow less
Muridke-strike-Reuters

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

INDIAN and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire across the Kashmir border overnight, India said on Thursday, following deadly strikes and shelling a day earlier.

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate.

Keep ReadingShow less
VE Day: Asian war hero’s granddaughter honours his message of peace

Rajindar Singh Dhatt receiving the Points of Light award from prime minister Rishi Sunak in 2023

VE Day: Asian war hero’s granddaughter honours his message of peace

THE granddaughter of an Asian war hero has spoken of his hope for no further world wars, as she described how his “resilience” helped shape their family’s identity and values.

Rajindar Singh Dhatt, 103, is one of the few surviving Second World War veterans and took part in the Allied victory that is now commemorated as VE Day. Based in Hounslow, southwest London, since 1963, he was born in Ambala Jattan, Punjab, in undivided India in 1921, and fought with the Allied forces for Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc