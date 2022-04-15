Website Logo
  • Friday, April 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

IPL 2022

Pandya stars as Gujarat replace Rajasthan at IPL summit

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

By: Sarwar Alam

Skipper Hardik Pandya hit a blazing 87 to set up a comfortable 37-run victory for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, as his side replaced their opponents at the top of the Indian Premier League.

Pandya smashed eight fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 52-ball knock to help the Titans score 192 for 4 after being put in to bat at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rajasthan made only 155-9 in reply off 20 overs to hand Gujarat their fourth win in five games.

Gujarat are now two points clear of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan slipped to third.

Rajasthan made a great start to their chase as opener Jos Buttler unleashed an array of shots during his 54-run blitz off just 24 balls.

But Lockie Ferguson (3-23) ended Buttler’s knock with a searing yorker, and David Miller took a stunning catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin (eight).

Buttler hit eight fours and three sixes during his entertaining innings, peppered with some stunning scoop shots.

Royals captain Sanju Samson said losing quick wickets cost his team.

“If we would have had wickets in hand, this was chaseable…. We had the power and potential,” he said.

Earlier, Gujarat made a shaky start, losing Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill inside seven overs.

Wade was run out by Rassie van der Dussen, who made no mistake in hitting the stumps at the striker’s end as the batters tried to steal a single.

Shankar edged a short and wide ball from Kuldeep Sen to be caught behind by Samson, while Gill fell to Riyan Parag.

Pandya went after the bowling attack, hitting Sen for three successive fours before smashing a six off Parag.

He raced to his half-century in just 33 deliveries before hammering off-spinner Ashwin for successive sixes.

Abhinav Manohar also played an attacking innings, hitting four fours and two sixes in his 43.

Titans skipper Pandya shared 86 for the fourth wicket with Manohar, and Miller scored a fine 31 not out off 14 balls to ensure a big total on the board.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

IPL 2022
Jayawardene rues winless Mumbai’s lack of ruthlessness
IPL 2022
Winless Mumbai slump to fifth IPL defeat
IPL 2022
Dube, Uthappa fire IPL holders Chennai to first win
IPL 2022
Williamson-led Hyderabad hand Gujarat first IPL loss
IPL 2022
‘Not close to winning’: IPL giants Chennai and Mumbai slump again
IPL 2022
Warner, Shaw help Delhi thrash Kolkata in IPL
IPL 2022
Royals top IPL table with narrow win as Ashwin ‘retires out’
IPL 2022
South African de Kock seals Lucknow’s win over Delhi
IPL 2022
Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty in KKR win
IPL 2022
Karthik, Shahbaz power Bangalore to IPL win over Royals
IPL 2022
Avesh’s four wickets help Lucknow beat Hyderabad in IPL
IPL 2022
Buttler ton helps Royals down Mumbai in IPL
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK’s ombudsman partners with Tata Group firm
India, France explore ways to strengthen defence ties
Shan Masood hits maiden double century for Derbyshire
Pandya stars as Gujarat replace Rajasthan at IPL summit
Boris Johnson’s India visit likely to propel free trade talks
Johnson backs decision to send migrants to Rwanda despite outcry…