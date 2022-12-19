Website Logo
  • Monday, December 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

Sports

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach flies home after not being paid a salary

The Pakistan hockey team recently took part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and the FIH Super Hockey League in South Africa. In both tournaments, Pakistan’s performance was disappointing.

Rooman of Team Pakistan celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides third goal during Men’s Hockey – Pool A match between Pakistan and Scotland on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The Dutch hockey coach of the Pakistan team, Siegfried Aikman has returned home after not being paid his salary for the last eight months.

A source in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said Aikman was not just unhappy with his salary not being credited but also with “undue interference” from the other Pakistani coaches attached to the national camp.

“Aikman returned home after he waited patiently to get his salary from the PHF via the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). But after not getting his salary for eight months, he decided enough was enough and has now gone home,” the source said.

A PHF official, however, said the coach had gone home since there was no immediate international assignment lined up for the national team.

He said that all dues of the coach would be cleared by the end of the month as his salary is being paid by the PSB.

Pakistan hockey has been going through a financial crisis for the last few years with the players also unhappy with the prevailing situation.

Aikman is reported to have told a senior PHF official before leaving that how can the team perform at the international level on empty stomachs and with financial worries on their minds.

The Pakistan hockey team recently took part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and the FIH Super Hockey League in South Africa.

In both tournaments, Pakistan’s performance was disappointing, while earlier in the year, they had failed to impress in the Asia Cup and the Commonwealth Games under Aikman.

Aikman was appointed head coach of the team earlier this year but insiders say some senior players and coaches have given negative feedback about his work.

Pakistan has failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in India after finishing fifth in the Asia Cup tournament.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Netizens term US Under-19 cricket squad ‘India B team’ – Here’s why
Sports
Pakistan facing first-ever home whitewash against rampant England
News
Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to become youngest England Test player
Sports
Like father, like son; 34 years later Arjun emulates Sachin Tendulkar
News
England wins Multan thriller to clinch historic series in Pakistan
Sports
Could have got to 300: Ishan Kishan
Sports
Pakistan dominates 2nd England Test after Abrar Ahmed’s spin magic
News
Lancashire pacer Saqib Mahmood eyes return to England team by next summer
Sports
Yorkshire agree to end Ballance’s contract two years early
Sports
England recall Wood, Pope retains keeper’s gloves for Multan test
Sports
Sehwag and Prasad slam India’s outdated approach following series loss in Bangladesh
Sports
‘Difficult when opponent scores at seven runs per over in a Test’: Pakistan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW