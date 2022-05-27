Website Logo
  • Friday, May 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistanis flood Twitter with memes and jokes after highest-ever hike in fuel prices

The hike has been made to resume the aid Pakistan was getting from the IMF

Image credit: Twitter

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Pakistan on Thursday (26) announced it would hike fuel prices so that it could resume receiving aid from a $6 billion (£4.75 bn) package signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019.

Fuel prices rose by 20 per cent from Friday (27) – petrol now costs Rs 179.86 (72p) per litre and diesel Rs 174.15 (69p) in Pakistan. In contrast, India slashed duties on fuels recently, resulting in a reduction in pump prices.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, a known critic of the US, said the Pakistan government’s “subservience before foreign masters” led the country to “pay the price” as Islamabad “has not pursued a deal with Russia” for cheaper oil.

“Nation starting to pay price for Imported govt’s subservience before foreign masters with 20% / Rs30 per litre hike in petrol & diesel prices – the highest single price hike in our history. The incompetent & insensitive Govt has not pursued our deal with Russia for 30% cheaper oil,” he tweeted.

As expected, many Pakistanis also took to social media to vent their anger. A user said that petrol pumps will now be the preferred setting for “expensive” dates.

Another chided the PTI supporters for defending the fuel hike.

Here are some memes that are doing the rounds on the internet:




Khan, who was unceremoniously voted out of the prime minister’s office by a united opposition last month, highlighted how India managed to reduce fuel prices by buying “cheaper Russian oil”, despite New Delhi being America’s strategic partner.

“In contrast, India, (a) strategic ally of the US, has managed to reduce fuel prices by PKR 25 per litre by buying cheaper oil from Russia. Now our nation will suffer another massive dose of inflation at the hands of this cabal of crooks,” he said in another tweet.

Khan’s statements follow a six-day deadline he set for the administration to announce a general election to pave the way for a new government.

The IMF and Islamabad had reached a deal to release more than $900 million (£712.96m) in funds, once Pakistan removed the fuel subsidies and hiked prices, according to a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar.

The price hike has been the main issue between Pakistan and the IMF as part of an agreement to withdraw subsidies in the oil and power sectors to reduce the fiscal deficit before the annual budget is presented next month.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
As more Monkeypox cases get detected in UK, here’s all you need to know about…
News
End of a British tradition: A third of fish and chip shops to shut shop…
News
Neil Basu is no longer in the race for Crime Agency top job due to…
News
Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson: Nearly 20 Tory MPs have publicly demanded PM’s removal
News
Most vulnerable households in UK to receive £1,200 to cope with rising costs
News
PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan, says ‘Your dictation won’t work…’
HEADLINE STORY
Chelsea FC sale gets UK government nod: Roman Abramovich won’t gain from £4.25…
News
Shocking! 75 per cent of women of colour have experienced racism at work,…
News
‘Partygate’ report out: PM Boris Johnson’s staff got drunk, brawled & abused cleaning…
News
Neil Basu urges police chiefs to admit institutional racism to ‘win back trust’
News
After Raheem Bailey lost his finger in a racist attack, Wales schools asked…
News
‘Partygate’ inquiry report prompts renewed calls for Johnson’s resignation. Will he quit?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Filmmaker Rotem Shamir teams up with Ajay Kapoor to make…
Hinduja Group set to redevelop heritage structure in India for…
Tory lawmaker quits government over ‘partygate’ culture
‘Olympics is my ultimate goal’, says India’s Nikhat Zareen
India will now be considered a badminton superpower: Prakash Padukone
South London heart attack survivor to take on famous bike…